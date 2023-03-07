Star-studded Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) will meet Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) in the final of the 3rd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2023.

In the first semifinal of the day, a star-studded RSPB broke little sweat in defeating Central Industrial Security Force 5-0 while Petroleum Sports Promotion Board defeated Services Sports Promotion Board 3-3 (4-2 SO) in the second semifinal.

The penultimate day of the competition saw four teams fighting for a place in the final with RSPB and PSPB making the most of their chances.

In the first semifinal, Pardeep Singh scored the first goal for Railways in the 15th minute, which set the momentum for the rest of the match. They built on this attack to pump goals at regular intervals.

Star India defender and drag-flicker Amit Rohidas converted a fine goal from a penalty corner in the 24th minute followed by a 35th-minute goal by Pardeep Singh. Yuvraj Walmiki scored a splendid field goal in the 37th minute while Ajit Kumar Pandey found the back of the net in the 53rd minute as the Railways Sports Promotion Board recorded an easy win.

The match between Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) and Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) ended in a tense shootout, making the second semifinal an exciting contest.

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) eventually emerged victorious, thanks to the heroics of their strikers Maninder Singh, Talwinder Singh, Devindar Walmiki and Vikramjit Singh, who converted their efforts in the shootout to edge out their rivals 4-2 while their goalkeeper Pankaj Kumar Rajak did a fine job to defend the post and ensure their team finds a place in the Final.

In regulation time, both teams drew 3-3 with goals from Harman Singh (5′), Pawan Rajbhar (31′) and Sushil Dhanwar (51′) for the Services Sports Control Board.

On the other hand, S.V Sunil (30′), Maninder Singh (34′) and Talwinder Singh (42′) found the back of the net for the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board.

