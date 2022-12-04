Top teams Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) and Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) emerged winners in their respective group stage matches on Day 3 of the 2nd Hockey India Senior Men’s Inter-Department National Championships.

In the first game of the day played at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium here, Railway Sports Promotion Board RSPB) defeated Central Secretariat 3-0 in Pool B.

Joginder Singh (17′) scored the first goal of the match and in the very next minute, Sheshe Gowda Bm. (18′) doubled the lead for RSPB. Ajit Kumar Pandey (26′) hit the third goal of the match to take Railways to victory.

In the second Pool B match of the day, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) defeated Indo-Tibetian Border Polic (ITBP) Central Hockey Team 6-0. Six different players scored in the match.

Niraj Yadav (11′) opened the scoring for CISF before Sushil Kullu (21′) hit the second goal of the match in the second quarter. Silvester Barla (30′), Sandeep Kumar (37′), Vishan Rana (39′), and Basant Bhardwaj (60′) also scored a goal each to complete a big victory for CISF.

Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) defeated BSES (Delhi) 29-0 in Pool A. Veerathamizhan V. (3′, 4′, 15′, 18′, 20′, 21′, 45′) was the star performer as he scored seven goals. Mithlesh Kumar (11′, 22′, 43′, 53′) and Mohammad Faraz (49′, 50′, 56′) also played brilliantly as they scored four and three goals, respectively.

Tiras K. (16′, 60′), Sunil (28′, 41′), Raushan Kumar (29′, 30′), Sateesh Yadav (32′, 33′) and Mareeswaran Sakthivel (44′, 52′) struck a brace each, while Venkatesh Telugu (13′), Jasdeep Singh (24′), Manish Yadav (27′), Parmod (47′), Yuvaraj (58′) one goal apiece to contribute to CAG’s victory.

In the last match of the day, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) defeated Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 6-1 in Pool A. Talwinder Singh (17′, 36′, 55′) scored a wonderful hat-trick in the match. Gurjinder Singh (48′, 53′) struck two goals, while Devinder Walmiki (18′) hit a goal as well for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB). Sharnjeet Singh (38′) scored the only goal for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

20221204-180804