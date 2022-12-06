Railways, Services, and the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) won their respective matches and reached the quarterfinals in the 2nd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2022 at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium here.

In the first match of the day, the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) defeated I.T.B.P. Central Hockey Team 7-0 in Pool B on an exciting Day 5 here.

Railway Sports Promotion Board’s Gursahibjit Singh (16′, 33′) and Yuvraj Walmiki (27′, 58′) scored two goals each. Ajit Kumar Pandey (7′), Harsahib Singh (14′), and Joginder Singh (55′) also contributed to RSPB’s victory.

In the second Pool B match of the day, Central Secretariat defeated Central Industrial Security Force 6-2. Mohd Shariq (19′, 58′) struck two goals for Central Secretariat, while Dharambir Yadav (5′), Parveen Kumar (10′), Pardeep Singh Mor (13′), and Govind Singh Rawat (22′) scored one goal each. Central Industrial Security Force’s goals came from Basant Bhardwaj (8′) and Sandeep Kumar (23′).

The third match of the day saw Petroleum Sports Promotion Board beating the Comptroller & Auditor General of India 2-0 in Pool A. Petroleum Sports Promotion Board’s goals were scored by Gurjinder Singh (34′) and Sumit Kumar (45′).

In the last match of the day, Central Reserve Police Force defeated BSES (Delhi) 12-0 in Pool A. Ishqpreet Singh (13′, 27′, 41′, 51′, 58′) scored the most goals for Central Reserve Police Force, while Harish Pal (19′, 32′, 38′) smashed a hat-trick. Lovejeet Singh (21′, 22′) scored a brace and Mohd Wasiullah Khan (1′) and Rahul Sharma (5′) struck one goal each.

Quarterfinal line-up:

0830 hrs: Services Sports Control Board vs Punjab & Sind Bank

1030 hrs: Punjab National Bank vs Sports Authority Of India

1230 hrs: Railway Sports Promotion Board vs Comptroller & Auditor General Of India

1430 hrs: Petroleum Sports Promotion Board vs Central Civil Services Cultural & Sports.

