SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Sr Men’s Inter-Department National: Railways to meet PSPB in final

NewsWire
0
0

Railway Sports Promotion Board and Petroleum Sports Promotion Board won their respective semifinal match on Friday here at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium to book their place in the final of the 2nd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2022.

In the first semifinal, Railway Sports Promotion Board defeated Punjab National Bank 2-0. Joginder Singh (40′) and Yuvraj Walmiki (60′) scored the goals for Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB)

Defending champions Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) defeated Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) 3-2 in the second semifinal.

Captain Simranjeet Singh (4′) and midfielder Harjeet Singh (9′) scored the goals for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) in the first quarter.

Sunil Yadav (45′) contributed one goal to PSPB’s victory. On the other hand, Sukhdev Singh (37′) and Kuldeep (55′) struck the goals for Services Sports Control Board in the third and fourth quarters.

Railway Sports Promotion Board will face Petroleum Sports Promotion Board in the final on Sunday, while Punjab National Bank will take on Services Sports Control Board in the 3rd/4th place playoff.

20221209-185403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Playing together for long makes a difference: Hockey midfielder Jaskaran

    Hockey India names 60 players for senior women national camp

    Hockey Pro League: Germany men’s team arrives in Bhubaneswar for matches...

    Hard to fill stalwart PR Sreejesh’s shoes: Hockey goalkeeper Suraj Karkera