Railway Sports Promotion Board and Petroleum Sports Promotion Board won their respective semifinal match on Friday here at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium to book their place in the final of the 2nd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2022.

In the first semifinal, Railway Sports Promotion Board defeated Punjab National Bank 2-0. Joginder Singh (40′) and Yuvraj Walmiki (60′) scored the goals for Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB)

Defending champions Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) defeated Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) 3-2 in the second semifinal.

Captain Simranjeet Singh (4′) and midfielder Harjeet Singh (9′) scored the goals for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) in the first quarter.

Sunil Yadav (45′) contributed one goal to PSPB’s victory. On the other hand, Sukhdev Singh (37′) and Kuldeep (55′) struck the goals for Services Sports Control Board in the third and fourth quarters.

Railway Sports Promotion Board will face Petroleum Sports Promotion Board in the final on Sunday, while Punjab National Bank will take on Services Sports Control Board in the 3rd/4th place playoff.

20221209-185403