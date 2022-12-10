SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Sr Men's Inter-Department Nationals: Railway Sports Promotion Board crowned champions

Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) defeated Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) in the final to win the title in the 2nd Hockey India Senior Men’s Inter-Department National Championship here on Saturday.

Services Sports Control Board claimed third place in the competition with a win against Punjab National Bank in the 3rd/4th place match.

In the final, Railways defeated Petroleum Sports Promotion Board 3-1 in the shootout after both teams were tied 3-3 in regulation time.

Pardeep Singh (9′), Joginder Singh (34′) and Yuvraj Walmiki (45′) scored for RSPB while Ankit Pal (7′, 12′) and Gurjinder Singh (56′) struck goals for PSPB in what seemed to be a closely contested affair.

In the shootout, Pardeep Singh, Parampreet Singh and Gursahibjit Singh scored goals for RSPB. On the other hand, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Talwinder Singh and Ankit Pal failed to score goals for PSPB. The star of the shootout was goalkeeper Prashant Kumar Chauhan, who went on to save 3 goals during the shootout.

Speaking after the final, RSPB coach Sunil Kumar Singh said, “We had done a lot of hard work and it paid off in the final. Our players played brilliantly against a top side like Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, who have some really good players in their team. We were not under any kind of pressure before the match and executed our plans to perfection on the pitch to win the trophy.”

In the 3rd/4th place playoff match earlier in the day, Services Sports Control Board registered a 1-0 win against Punjab National Bank. Harman Singh (56′) scored the only goal of the match for the Services Sports Control Board.

List of individual award winners:

Player of the tournament: Gursahibjit Singh (Railway Sports Promotion Board)

Best Forward: Harman Singh (Services Sports Control Board)

Best Midfielder: Inderpal Singh (Punjab National Bank)

Best Full-back: Joginder Singh (Railway Sports Promotion Board)

Best Fair Play Team: Comptroller & Auditor General of India

