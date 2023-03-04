Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) defeated Comptroller & Auditor General of India 2-1 while I.T.B.P. Central Hockey Team and Sashastra Seema Bal played out a 3-3 draw on the seventh day of the 3rd Hockey India Senior Men’s Inter-Department National Championship 2023 here on Saturday. Services thus made it to the quarterfinals on a winning note.

Services Sports Control Board claimed another victory, defeating the Comptroller & Auditor General of India 2-1 in the first match of the day. Early in the second quarter, Ajinkya Jadhav (16′) scored to give Services the lead. Lovedeep Singh (42′) scored the winner for the Services Sports Control Board late in the third quarter after Abharan Sudev (25′) equalised for Comptroller & Auditor General of India.

I.T.B.P Central Hockey Team recorded a 3-3 with Sashastra Seema Bal in the day’s final match. Sunil Kujur (28′, 59′) and Maibam Chingkheinganba Meetei (39′) scored for I.T.B.P. Central Hockey Team while Francis Toppo (11′), captain Joychandra L Singh (42) and Agandeep Singh (43′) scored for Sashastra Seema Bal.

Matches between Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and BSES (Delhi) and Punjab National Bank against Punjab & Sind Bank were officially forfeited in favour of CISF and Punjab National Bank respectively.

Meanwhile, the line for the quarterfinals was confirmed on Saturday with Punjab National Bank and CISF making it to the last-eight stage.

In the four matches to be played on Sunday, Railway Sports Promotion Board will meet the All India Police Sports Control Board; Punjab National Bank face the Central Industrial Security Force; Services Sports Control Board vs I.T.B.P. Central Hockey Team while Petroleum Sports Promotion Board will take on Food Corporation of India in the last quarterfinal.

