Defending champions Manipur, Railways and Haryana won their respective preliminary league matches in the Final Round of the Senior Women’s National Football Championship 2022-23 at various grounds here on Sunday.

Manipur, who had defeated Odisha in the final to win the NFC when it was last held in 2018-19, prevailed over strong contender Bengal 3-2 in a Group B game here at the GNDU Main Ground.

Skipper Ngangom Bala Devi opened the scoring for Manipur in the 17th minute and Serto Lynda Kom doubled the lead in the 40th minute. Just before the two sides headed into the break, Mousumi Murmu pulled one back for Bengal as the scoreline read 2-1 at halftime.

Lynda Kom added another goal to the Manipur score before the hour mark as Manipur looked to take the full three points with their commanding display. However, they were dealt a late scare as Bengal skipper Sangita Basfore made it 3-2. But the reigning champions held it till the final whistle to bag their second consecutive victory in the tournament.

Serto Lynda Kom was awarded the Player of the Match for her lively performance in the attack.

Indian Railways rout Himachal

Indian Railways bounced back from their opening match defeat by registering a massive 7-1 victory over Himachal Pradesh. After the scoreline read 1-1 at halftime, Railways struck six times in the second session to make it a completely one-sided affair.

It all began with Mamta’s 38th-minute opener for Indian Railways. The attacker made a solo effort and dribbled past the Himachal backline before bundling up goalkeeper Manisha and hitting the back of the net for a spectacular goal.

Mamta’s celebrations were, however, shortlived as Himachal equalised only two minutes later via Manisha. The two sides headed into the break level on scores, but Indian Railways dominated the ball possession as well as in terms of attempts on target.

Following the break, the previous year’s finalists continued from where they left off in the first half. Skipper Yumnam Kamala Devi found the net in the 47th minute with a stunning strike from the edge of the box. There was no stopping Indian Railways after that.

Mamta scored her second of the game in the 50th minute while Kamala Devi also completed her brace in the 62nd minute to make it 4-1. Additionally, Anju Tamang, who was a livewire in the attack throughout the game too got onto the scoresheet in the 67th minute.

Two goals in quick-fire succession in the 72nd and 73rd minutes from Diparnita Dey and Jabamani Tudu meant Indian Railways sealed a massive 7-1 win. The team recorded a whopping 20 shots on target throughout the game as opposed to Himachal Pradesh’s two.

Yumnam Kamala Devi was adjudged the Player of the Match following her side’s convincing victory.

Haryana bag three points again

Haryana continued with their fine form with a second successive win. The north Indian state downed Maharashtra 4-0, courtesy of a brace from Renu Rani.

Rani, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, netted once in each half to give Haryana a 2-0 lead. A late penalty by Santosh in the 86th minute took the game completely away from Maharashtra. Furthermore, skipper Ritu Rani put the game to bed in the additional time to make it 4-0.

