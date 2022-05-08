SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Sr women’s hockey nationals: Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Goa win pool matches

NewsWire
0
0

Hockey Karnataka defeated the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh Hockey outplayed Hockey Delhi in matches between neighbours at the 12th Hockey India Senior Women’s National Championship 2022 on Sunday.

In the thrilling Day 3 action, Hockey Karnataka picked up a solid 3-0 win over Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in the Pool G match. Captain Pooja M. D. (3′) opened the scoring for her team and Nisha P. C. (9′) doubled the lead a few minutes later.

Before the end of the first quarter in the first match of the day, Shaina Thangamma M.P (15′) scored the third goal for her side after which Hockey Karnataka defended well to maintain their lead and get the win.

In the second game of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Delhi Hockey 7-0 in a Pool G match. Scoring two goals for her team, Shreya Singh (18′, 29′) starred for Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the match, scoring a brace.

Bramhacharimayum Sarita Devi (7′), Sonal Tiwari (14′), Varsha Arya (50′), Pallavi Kumari (53′), and Vinamrata Yadav (58′) scored the remaining goals for their team as Uttar Pradesh Hockey picked a comfortable win.

The third match of the day was a Pool G contest in which Goans Hockey beat Hockey Gujarat 5-1. Geeta Rathod (4′, 8′) and Veena Naik (5′, 33′) starred for Goans Hockey, with each player scoring a brace in the match. Melissa Fernandes (12′) also scored a goal for Goans Hockey, while Muskan Kureshi (27′) scored the consolation goal for Hockey Gujarat.

The final game of the day was a Pool H contest between Kerala Hockey and Hockey Himachal, who picked a 3-1 win. Hardeep Kaur (12′), Ritu Rani (31′), and Narinder Kaur (37′) scored the three goals for Hockey Himachal. Meanwhile, Anju Shaji (24′) scored the lone goal for Kerala Hockey.

The Pool F match between Hockey Arunachal and Hockey Andaman & Nicobar was forfeited with Hockey Arunachal picking a default 5-0 win.

Meanwhile, in the final match on Day two, Hockey Jharkhand beat Le Puducherry Hockey 36-0.

Betan Dungdung (5′, 12′, 19′, 27′, 29′, 49, 51′, 52′, 53′, 58′) scored 10 goals for Hockey Jharkhand, while Albela Rani Toppo (2′, 21′, 21′, 29′, 39′, 43′, 48′) scored seven goals, and Pramila Soreng (1′, 20′, 32′, 35′, 45′) scored five goals for their team.

20220508-194604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Madhya Pradesh, Republican Sports Club, SAIL Hockey Academy register contrasting wins

    Hockey Pro League: We didn’t give up till the last minute,...

    Hockey midfielder Lilima Minz retires at 27

    FIH Pro League: Netherlands women, Germany men win