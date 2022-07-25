Sri Lanka Cricket board on Monday issued a clarification regarding the news that the board has refused to bear the cost of Kusal Perera’s shoulder surgery.

Several media reports said that ‘SLC refused to bear the surgery cost of Kusal Perera’s shoulder injury’.

“Sri Lanka Cricket in consultation with the SLC Medical Panel worked out a 12-week Rehabilitation Program for Kusal Janith Perera’s recovery from a long-standing shoulder injury to ensure that the player is ready for selections for the T20I Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022,” the SLC said in a release.

“Towards meeting this goal, Sri Lanka Cricket advised Kusal Janith Perera to refrain from playing any competitive cricket and undergo the proposed ‘Rehabilitation Program,’ under the supervision of the SLC Medical panel. The SLC also advised the player that postponing the rehabilitation program may negatively affect his injury,” the board said.

However, instead of heeding the advice of the SLC, the player took part in the Lanka Premier League 2021, thus affecting his recovery program.

“Even after his participation in the Lanka Premier League 2021, Sri Lanka Cricket’s Medical Panel decided to rehabilitate the player, focusing on the upcoming T20i Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, thus leaving him out from several international tours, which was played during the recent months,” the board added.

However, Sri Lanka Cricket has informed Kusal Janith Perera that despite this situation, a major portion of the cost required for his surgery will be borne by Sri Lanka Cricket.

Perera initially injured his shoulder during the limited overs series against India in July last year. However he continued to play against South Africa’s, in the T20 World Cup, and the 2nd season of the Lanka Premier League. He hasn’t featured for Sri Lanka since the World Cup.

