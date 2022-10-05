Actress Sree Leela has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Telugu star Ram Pothineni in a film that is being directed by Boyapati Sreenu.

Taking to social media to make the announcement on the occasion of Dussehra, Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the firm producing the film, announced: “Delighted to welcome onboard the most beautiful and talented actress Sree Leela14 for #BoyapatiRAPO (sic).”

The production house also announced National Award winner Thaman as the music director of the film.

On Instagram, it said: “The Master of Chartbusters! Welcoming the sensational musician Thaman onboard for #BoyapatiRAPO. We are so happy to have you as a part of our team.”

Sources close to the unit of the film say that director Boyapati Sreenu has come up with a story loaded with mass elements and that both the producer and the actor were thrilled by it.The yet-to-be titled movie, which is tentatively being referred to as ‘BoyapatiRAPO’, will be made on a lavish budget by Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Pavan Kumar will be presenting the film.

