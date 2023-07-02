Television actress Sreejita De, who was last seen on ‘Bigg Boss 16’, has taken wedding vows with her longtime boyfriend, Michael Blohm-Pape, in Germany.

The actress took to social media recently and shared wedding pictures on her Instagram account.

The couple, who first met at a cafe, had planned to get married by early 2021. But, their plan couldn’t materialise because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Michael, who hails from Germany and is currently working in India, went down on his knees to propose to Sreejita De in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, last year in January.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram, Sreejita wrote, “Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand.”

The first photo showed her and Michael looking at the altar in the church. She can be seen in a pristine white gown while Michael looked dapper in a black suit. Sreejita has minimal makeup on and is wearing a diamond necklace. Another picture showed the couple kissing after the ceremony.

The actress will marry Michael according to Bengali rituals later this year.

