INDIA

Sreejita De marries longtime boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape in Germany

NewsWire
0
0

Television actress Sreejita De, who was last seen on ‘Bigg Boss 16’, has taken wedding vows with her longtime boyfriend, Michael Blohm-Pape, in Germany.

The actress took to social media recently and shared wedding pictures on her Instagram account.

The couple, who first met at a cafe, had planned to get married by early 2021. But, their plan couldn’t materialise because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Michael, who hails from Germany and is currently working in India, went down on his knees to propose to Sreejita De in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, last year in January.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram, Sreejita wrote, “Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand.”

The first photo showed her and Michael looking at the altar in the church. She can be seen in a pristine white gown while Michael looked dapper in a black suit. Sreejita has minimal makeup on and is wearing a diamond necklace. Another picture showed the couple kissing after the ceremony.

The actress will marry Michael according to Bengali rituals later this year.

2023070232859

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rains continue to batter Assam

    Manipur needs peace, relief camps have shortages of essentials: Rahul Gandhi

    An executive prerogative: Where the Supreme Court stands on UCC

    10 must-visit destinations by bus