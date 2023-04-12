A tough challenge awaits Sreenidi Deccan FC as they face group leaders Kerala Blasters FC in the Group A clash at the EMS Stadium, here on Wednesday.

In their first encounters, Sreenidi came from behind to hold Bengaluru FC to a 1-1 draw, while Kerala Blasters FC collected full points when they defeated RoundGlass Punjab FC 3-1.

Sreenidi Deccan Head Coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto sounded confident and optimistic ahead of the second match. Though Manuel said the promising performance in the previous match against ISL heavyweights Bengaluru FC was a thing of the past, he said the process and efforts put in by the team were enough to make them feel confident for the next tie.

Asked how the home support would help the Kerala Blasters in front of the home crowd, Manuel said, “We need to be ready for this challenge not only on the field but off it as well. We need to be organised, competitive and focused to overcome the challenge.”

Manuel praised their opponents by declaring them as “favourites”, but also underlined the fact that his side’s basic principles of how they approach each game will remain unchanged and they have a definite plan in place.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC should feel confident after a dominating victory in their last match. They will surely be looking forward to riding on the momentum in front of their home fans. A victory for them would cement their position at the top of the group with a match to go.

