BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

SRF more than doubles investors money in FY22, shares up 132%

NewsWire
0
0

Those who invested in specialty chemical maker SRF’s shares bagged robust returns in the past 12 months.

Founded in 1970, the Gurugram-headquartered company is a multi-business chemicals conglomerate engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates.

The shares of the company rose 132 per cent during the period to Rs 2,625 at Friday closing.

The Centre’s intention to provide production-linked incentives for the specialty chemical sector likely to have attracted investors towards the company.

So far, the Centre has announced PLI schemes for over 10 sectors with an aim to make the country self-reliant and make India Inc part of the global supply chain.

In February, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Ministry is planning to bring a PLI scheme for the chemical sector to boost domestic production and exports.

20220402-145404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CAIT calls for ‘Work from Home’ policy

    US on track to default on national debt: Yellen

    After Meta, YouTube blocks Russian state media from monetising

    UK watchdog bans cryptocurrency exchange Binance