Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi has been making a statement for his franchise this year, though it’s unfortunate that the Kane Williams-led side is out of contention for this year’s playoffs despite the 31-year-old’s best efforts.

This season Tripathi has amassed 393 runs — his second-best performance in terms of runs since the time he made his IPL debut in 2017.

The right-hand batter will get to better his best performance in IPL — Tripathi’s best IPL season was last year when he amassed 397 runs in 17 matches — when the team plays its last league game against Punjab Kings on May 22.

On Tuesday night he was basking in the glory of being chosen the ‘Player of the Match’ after scoring a stroke-filled 76, which laid the foundation for SRH to score 193/6 against Mumbai Indians and win the game by three runs.

His 76 came off just 44 balls and was embellished with nine boundaries and three maximums.

The cricketer said that he has the capability to bat at any position, but truly enjoys the No. 3 spot.

“I would say wherever you want me to bat. But I enjoy batting at No. 3, and the responsibility. It’s important that if the openers have given a good start, just continuing that or whatever the situation is, I’m trying to learn from that.”

Tripathi, who scored at a healthy strike rate of nearly 173 against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, attributed his fine performance this season to his free-flowing batting. This season, he has scored three half-centuries, with his highest being 76 he scored against Mumbai.

“It’s how the wicket is playing and how I can counter-attack that bowler at that time,” said Tripathi of his free-flowing batting. “If I see that it’s (ball) there and I can take the bowler on, then I definitely go for the shot. If it’s not there, then I just look to take those singles and doubles.”

With the batter on the threshold of crossing the 400-run

mark in an IPL season, Tripathi said the milestone was as important for him as keeping the strike rate high.

“I think (it’s) the mixture of both (good score and strike rate). It’s important sometimes the strike rate, but the runs scored for the team is always special and to win games, that is more important. So I’m happy I could do that (against MI).”

