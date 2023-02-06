Samsung R&D Institute India – Bangalore (SRI-B), the company’s largest software R&D centre outside South Korea, on Monday announced that it contributed to the development of breakthrough innovations in the new Galaxy S23 series by closely collaborating with Korean teams and other overseas R&D centres like Samsung Research America (SRA).

The SRI-B engineers made significant contribution to the development of key features in the Galaxy S23 camera, multi-device experience (SmartThings), on-device AI, 5G and services.

“Our innovations are inspired by young consumers, who are the window to the future. Their curiosity, energy, and wonder, together with the expertise and skills of our experts, enable us to create breakthrough technology in smartphone cameras, 5G and multi-device experience. Galaxy S23 series will delight our consumers and present them with their daily dose of awe and excitement,” Mohan Rao Goli, CTO of Samsung R&D Institute India — Bangalore, said in a statement.

In camera, the SRI-B engineers have focused on continuous R&D efforts to enhance the smartphone photography experience in every flagship device.

To provide the best capture, edit and share experience, the engineers have contributed to the development of Photo Remaster and Object Eraser features.

Moreover, the engineers also contributed to the development of seamless IoT (Internet of Things) device registration services known as “Calm Technology” and have been part of the team to achieve the world’s first matter-certified IoT ecosystem device.

To enhance the Galaxy’s One UI experience, the SRI-B engineers contributed to On Device Intelligence Powered Personalisation, Productivity & Automation features which provide convenience in consumers’ daily lives.

20230206-142602