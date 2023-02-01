SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Sri Lanka announce 15-member squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

NewsWire
0
0

Regular skipper Chamari Athapaththu will lead the 15-member Sri Lanka squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place from February 10-26 in South Africa.

The Athapaththu-led side will be without the services of all-rounder Hasini Perera, who was initially named in the squad but later ruled out due to a finger injury. Sathya Sandeepani, whose only appearance for the national side came in the 2020 T20 World Cup match against India, has been named as her replacement.

The experienced bowler Ama Kanchana has been recalled to mix for the first time since the Commonwealth Games.

Sri Lanka are placed in Group A alongside New Zealand, Bangladesh, hosts South Africa and defending champions Australia. They kickstarts their campaign with the tournament opener against the hosts South Africa on February 10.

Sri Lanka Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Tharika Sewwandi, Ama Kanchana, Sathya Sandeepani

20230201-162203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IND v SL: With an eye on Commonwealth Games, India and...

    MCC President Sangakkara inaugurates new Compton, Edrich stands at Lord’s

    Gujarat Titans hold roadshow in Ahmedabad to celebrate IPL 2022 triumph

    Liam’s knock was special; took everyone by surprise: Matthew Mott