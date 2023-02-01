Regular skipper Chamari Athapaththu will lead the 15-member Sri Lanka squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place from February 10-26 in South Africa.

The Athapaththu-led side will be without the services of all-rounder Hasini Perera, who was initially named in the squad but later ruled out due to a finger injury. Sathya Sandeepani, whose only appearance for the national side came in the 2020 T20 World Cup match against India, has been named as her replacement.

The experienced bowler Ama Kanchana has been recalled to mix for the first time since the Commonwealth Games.

Sri Lanka are placed in Group A alongside New Zealand, Bangladesh, hosts South Africa and defending champions Australia. They kickstarts their campaign with the tournament opener against the hosts South Africa on February 10.

Sri Lanka Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Tharika Sewwandi, Ama Kanchana, Sathya Sandeepani

20230201-162203