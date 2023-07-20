INDIA

Sri Lanka appoints committee on re-employment following economic crisis

NewsWire
0
0

The Sri Lankan government has appointed an action committee on re-employing individuals impacted by the economic crisis, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Comprising key secretaries from various ministries, the committee aspires to swiftly create job opportunities and pave the way for personal and economic growth by leveraging collective expertise and collaboration across ministries, the PMD added on Wednesday in a statement.

Sri Lankan academics and unions assume that many people lost their jobs during the South Asian country’s economic crisis in 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.

2023071942077

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Newslaundry, Confluence Media file defamation suit against Karma News in Delhi...

    Atishi writes another letter to L-G, demands transfer of power

    FanCode to exclusively livestream Afghanistan v Pakistan T20I series

    Released during pandemic, 43 prisoners from Lucknow jail go missing