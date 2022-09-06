SOUTH ASIA

Sri Lanka appoints committee to review progress of govt projects

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed a committee to review the Project Offices (POs) and Project Management Units (PMUs) established to implement or facilitate various projects and programs of the government, it was announced on Tuesday.

In its announcement, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said that the committee will comprise three senior government officials, reports Xinhua news agency.

The appointment of this committee was proposed at the interim budget proposal for 2022 on August 30.

The committee will examine whether the work done through the POs/PMUs can be accomplished under the respective ministry, department or institution by itself, the PMD said.

It will also look at whether respective tasks assigned to POs and PMUs have been accomplished and whether they can carry out the tasks entrusted to them.

“The report containing recommendations of the committee is to be submitted before the November 15,” the PMD said.

