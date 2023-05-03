SOUTH ASIA

Sri Lanka beefs up task forces to facilitate investment

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lanka has set up 54 departments that will provide investor facilitation services under seven task forces on the directives of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The move was part of Sri Lanka’s efforts to create an investment-friendly environment in the South Asian country by simplifying the processes involved, reducing the time taken, and making information readily available to increase efficiency, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement issued by the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The PMD said that the task forces have been given clear deliverables.

Among the tasks are delivering key outputs such as developing a digital signature system and simplifying existing forms for company registration, and improving procedure involving land registration, required certificates, and related payments, according to the statement.

Sri Lanka has been trying to streamline its investor facilitation process to attract more foreign investment.

20230503-154402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan’s flawed foreign policy and its internal dimensions

    Karachi police headquarters comes under attack

    Pakistan among 23 nations facing drought emergencies

    Pakistan facing balance of payments crisis