Charith Asalanka, who top-scored for Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, has been called up for the two-Test home series against West Indies.

While Asalanka got his call up owing to a fantastic performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, in which he emerged as Sri Lanka’s highest run-scorer, Wanindu Hasaranga, who emerged as the top wicket-taker in the tournament with 16 victims, was a notable absentee as Sri Lanka Cricket announced a 22-member squad on Friday.

Dushmantha Chameera, who had missed the previous Test series against Bangladesh due to personal commitments, returned for the series.

Other notable absentees from the squad are Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella, and Dasun Shanaka. Dickwella is currently serving a ban for breaching the bio-bubble in England in July this year.

There have been several other call-ups to the side with Minod Bhanuka and Chamika Karunaratne also returning. The squad also features three uncapped players: Kamil Mishara, Suminda Lakshan, and Chamika Gunasekara.

The spin attack will feature Lakshan Sandakan and Lasith Embuldeniya, who is back after recovering from a thigh injury.

The two-Test series begins on November 21 in Galle.

The squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Minod Bhanuka, Roshen Silva, Kamil Mishara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Suminda Lakshan, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Chamika Gunasekara.

–IANS

bsk