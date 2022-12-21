SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Sri Lanka can benefit from renewable energy like India, China: Erik Solheim

NewsWire
0
0

Former Norwegian politician and diplomat, Erik Solheim has said that Sri Lanka can achieve the advantages of renewable energy similar to countries like India and China.

Participation at a recent discussion on the country’s environment and energy in Colombo, Solheim, who is also the Adviser to Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe on International Climate Change, stressed that the two Asian giants (India and China) have strong advantages of renewable energy.

Solheim, the former UN Environment Executive Director and UN’s Under-Secretary General has explained about future energy sources such as concessional climate finance, carbon credits, carbon markets, renewable energy and hydrogen with the officials present for the discussion.

Following the discussion, the President’s Office announced that Sri Lanka has focused on bringing in foreign investors who reduce climate change to Sri Lanka.

“The government’s plan is to bring in foreign investors to achieve the three goals, achieving a 70 per cent renewable energy target, achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, and exploring the international market for carbon emission permits,” President’s Media Division said.

Participated by government officials in the environment and energy sector, Presidential Adviser on Climate Change, Ruwan Wijewardene has said that the renewable energy sector was rapidly growing and there were a large number of such investors in Europe, America, Canada and other countries.

He has pointed out that those investments should be brought in so that the people of Sri Lanka will be benefitted, and close attention should be paid to this while formulating policies.

20221222-031603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Terrorist attack in Pakistan claims two lives

    Opposition still unable to understand what happened: Imran Khan

    Pakistan’s ‘Joyland’ can still qualify for Oscars despite country’s ban

    SL probes ‘auction of women’ as sex workers in Oman