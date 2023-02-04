Sri Lanka celebrated 75 years of independence on Saturday by holding a military and cultural parade with the participation of a number of foreign special invitees.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena participated in the events held at Galle Face in Colombo, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The parade included armored vehicles of the military, and parades with the participation of troops, including retired officers and disabled officers.

A two-minute silence was observed to commemorate all Sri Lankans who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka.

The President’s Media Division said that the event was organiSed with great pride and dignity ensuring minimal cost to showcase the pride and past glory of Sri Lanka to the world.

