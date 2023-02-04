SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Sri Lanka celebrates 75 years of independence

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lanka celebrated 75 years of independence on Saturday by holding a military and cultural parade with the participation of a number of foreign special invitees.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena participated in the events held at Galle Face in Colombo, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The parade included armored vehicles of the military, and parades with the participation of troops, including retired officers and disabled officers.

A two-minute silence was observed to commemorate all Sri Lankans who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka.

The President’s Media Division said that the event was organiSed with great pride and dignity ensuring minimal cost to showcase the pride and past glory of Sri Lanka to the world.

20230204-175009

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan Supreme Court takes strong exception to Imran’s statement

    LPL 2022: Jaffna Kings beat Dambulla Aura by 51 runs

    Bangladeshi actress’s husband confesses to her murder

    ‘Pakistan, ISI behind Taliban capturing Afghan districts’