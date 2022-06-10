SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Sri Lanka fined 40% match fees for slow over-rate in second T20I against Australia

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday said Sri Lanka men’s team has been fined 40 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the second T20I at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per

cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Prageeth Rambukwella, third umpire Lyndon Hannibal and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge leveled the charge.

Coming to the match, Australia survived an electric spell from rising leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (4/33) to beat Sri Lanka by three wickets in the second T20I and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Australia’s veteran wicketkeeper Matthew Wade (26 not out) handled the immense pressure of batting with the tail to secure victory with 13 balls to spare after the pace duo of Jhye Richardson (3/26) and Kane Richardson (4/30) restricted Sri Lanka to 124/9 in 20 overs.

The final match of the T20I series will be played in Kandy on Saturday, which is effectively now a dead rubber. It will be followed by a five-match ODI series, starting on June 14 and ending on June 24.

