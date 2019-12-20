Sri Lanka FM to visit India on Jan 9-10

Colombo, Jan 4 (IANS) Dinesh Gunawardena, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Relations, Skills Development, Employment and Labour Relations, is set to visit India on January 9 and 10.

This is the first official visit by Minister Gunawardena, also a former journalist, after he assumed office in November 2019 following the presidential election, the Colombo Page newspaper reported.

After winning the November 16 election, President Gotanaya Rajapaksa also visited India later that month on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The India trip was the first overseas visit by President Rajapaksa.

