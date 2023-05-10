SOUTH ASIA

Sri Lanka issues landslide warning due to heavy rainfall

Sri Lanka’s National Building Research Organization (NBRO) on Wednesday urged people to be cautious of possible landslides if heavy rain continues.

In its latest warning, the NBRO said people in the southern district of Galle, Kandy and Kegalle in the central part of the country and Kurunegala in the North Western Province are asked to be alert, reports Xinhua news agency.

The warning was issued as Sri Lanka experienced rainfall above 75 mm during the past 24 hours, according to the NBRO.

The NBRO asked people to take precautions if they notice cracks on the ground, subsidence of the ground, slanting of trees, electricity posts, fences and telephone posts, and cracks on their walls.

The Sri Lankan Department of Meteorology has forecast heavy rain in the island country accompanied by strong winds.

