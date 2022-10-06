SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Sri Lanka launches welfare programme for 3.1 mn families

The Sri Lankan government launched its restructured welfare benefits programme that will benefit 3.1 million vulnerable families.

President’s Media Division (PMD) said on Thursday that they have started registering those who deserve the government assistance and those who are interested in receiving the aid must register before October 15.

Applications can be downloaded from the website of the Welfare Benefits Board, the PMD said. The format of applications will also be published in all newspapers.

The theme of the programme is to “leave no one behind.”

Among those who are eligible to seek the benefit are those who already receive government assistance, those who are chronically ill or disabled, the elderly, and those who have lost their livelihood due to the current economic crisis.

The PMD also said the economic situation in the South Asian island country will improve in 2023.

