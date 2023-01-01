SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Sri Lanka men’s cricket team gets new Lead Physio with India tour

NewsWire
0
0

The Sri Lanka men’s cricket team will have a new physiotherapist from the tour of India with former England men’s team physio Chris Clarke-Irons taking over for a two-year stint.

The Sri Lanka Cricket on Sunday announced the appointment of Chris Clarke-Irons as Lead Physiotherapist of the national team with effect from January 1. 2023.

Clarke-Irons, who holds a BSc (Hons) degree in physiotherapy from the University of East London and an MSc in Advanced Physiotherapy from Kings College, London, was the Head of Science and Medicine and also the Lead Physiotherapist of the Essex County Cricket Club, UK, before joining Sri Lanka Cricket, SLC informed in a release on Sunday.

He also held stints with England men’s team during an ODI Tour of Australia and also functioned as the physiotherapist for the ECB’s senior men’s pace programme.

Chris Clarke-Irons’ first official tour with the Sri Lanka national team will be the tour of India 20222023, which starts on Sunday for a T20I and ODI series.

The three-match T20I series starts with the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday, followed by matches in Pune (Jan 5) and Rajkot (Jan 7).

The three ODIs will be played at Guwahati (Jan 10), Kolkata (Jan 12) and Thiruvananthapuram (Jan 15).

20230101-171004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2nd T20I: Kohli, Pant, Iyer take India to impressive 186/5 against...

    Chris Gayle feels Ben Stokes is the best choice to be...

    Test exclusion has affected my sleep; dismayed by ECB’s lack of...

    Bowlers need to be large-hearted to compete in Abu Dhabi T10:...