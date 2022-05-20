Sri Lanka have announced their provisional squads for the Test and white-ball series against Australia, beginning June 7 at home.

The schedule comprises three T20Is, five ODIs, and two Test matches. The Test squad will be led by Dimuth Karunaratne, with Dasun Shanaka taking charge of the white-ball squads.

The ODIs will be a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, while the Tests will be a part of the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle.

Australia have already named a full-strength squad for the tour, with the Test team being led by Pat Cummins and the white-ball sides being led by Aaron Finch.

The hosts have now named a 24-member provisional squad for the Tests and two 26-member provisional squads for the ODIs and T20Is to prepare for the upcoming series.

The series will be of vital importance for both sides, with crucial WTC23 and CWCSL points at stake during the Tests and ODIs. The T20I series will also help both sides to gauge their combinations ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this year in Australia.

Sri Lanka provisional Test squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya De Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Mohamed Shiraz, Shiran Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lakshitha Rasanjana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suminda Lakshan

Sri Lanka provisional ODI squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya De Silva, Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Sahan Arachchi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama

Sri Lanka provisional T20I squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Guanathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Niroshan Dickwella, Dunith Wellalage, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Sahan Aarachchi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Kasun Rajitha, Nipun Malinga, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan

Tour schedule:

June 7: First T20I, Colombo

June 8: Second T20I, Colombo

June 11: Third T20I, Kandy

June 14: First ODI, Kandy

June 16: Second ODI, Kandy

June 19: Third ODI, Colombo

June 21: Fourth ODI, Colombo

June 24: Fifth ODI, Colombo

June 29-July 3: First Test, Galle

