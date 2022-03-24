SOUTH ASIATOP NEWS

Sri Lanka not able to print textbooks due to shortage of paper and diesel, power cuts

By NewsWire
0
58

There is a delay in printing school textbooks due to the shortage of paper and other related accessories, Sri Lanka’s Educational Publications Department Commissioner General P.N. Ilaperuma said, Daily Mirror reported.

He told the Daily Mirror that there is also a delay in the distribution of printed textbooks to schools due to the current fuel crisis in the country.

“The present power interruption has made a significant impact on textbook printing.” Printing of textbooks in the days before the Covid-19 pandemic was not an issue.

“Several sections of the state printing corporation and private printers have closed due to COVID pandemic. Therefore, the completion of the projects were delayed. However, 45 per cent of the school text books were printed at the state Printing Corporation,” he said, as per the report.

Some 38 million text books are to be distributed among the schoolchildren in Sri Lanka. He stated that 32.5 million textbooks would be printed this year.

The government has spent Rs 2,338 million on printing text books, including those books which have been given to the children. Textbooks were distributed to provincial book stores and directly to several schools for a total of 34.8 million (91.8 per cent). There are 31.6 million (97 per cent) text books to be printed.

However, the Publications Department is to print the remaining text books before the next school term begins.

20220324-163203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Pak passes bill for chemical castration of rapist

Afghan govt refrains from sending its foreign minister to Islamabad for...

Pak women’s rights group condemns Imran’s ‘misogynistic, racist’ remarks

Myanmar agitation turns on Chinese projects