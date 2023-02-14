SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Sri Lanka raises match fee of women cricketers for white-ball matches

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to raise the match fee of the senior women’s national players for white-ball cricket from US dollar 250 to $750 for the year 2023.

“The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket decided to raise the match fees of the National Women’s Players for the year 2023 during a meeting held on January 31, 2023. As a result, match fees for both formats of white-ball cricket have increased from US$250 to US$ 750 per match, per player,” Sri Lanka Cricket informed in a release on Tuesday.

Each regular player will get $750 per month per player, Sri Lanka Cricket announced in a release on Tuesday. Each reserve player in the squad will receive 25 per cent of the match fee.

“Furthermore, for each match won by the team, whether in a bilateral or international tournament, each player will receive a US$ 250 winning bonus,” the release said.

The move is part of Sri Lanka Cricket’s efforts towards further enhancing women’s cricket in the country and empowering female cricketers. The decision is effective as of January 1, 2023.

The team is doing well in recent times with the Sri Lanka women’s team upsetting hosts South Africa in the opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

