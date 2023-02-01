LIFESTYLESOUTH ASIA

Sri Lanka receives over 100K tourists in January

NewsWire
Sri Lanka received more than 100,000 tourists in January 2023, Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said.

Fernando told the media on Wednesday that 82,327 tourists arrived in January last year and the number has risen to 102,545 in January this year.

He added that tourist arrivals are increasing due to the improved situation and the promotional activities carried out in the South Asian island country, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Minister, 719,978 tourists visited Sri Lanka in 2022.

The country’s earnings from tourism are estimated at more than $1.1 billion last year, compared to $507 million in 2021, according to the central bank.

20230202-003603

