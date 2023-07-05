INDIA

Sri Lanka reports 50,264 dengue cases this yr

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lanka has reported a total of 50,264 dengue cases so far this year, the Healthy Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Ministry’s Epidemiology Unit said the highest number of cases was reported in Gampaha district, the second-most populous district in the island nation, reports Xinhua news agency.

The unit also identified 43 high-risk areas for dengue and is carrying out mosquito eradication campaigns.

A total of 31 dengue-related deaths have been reported so far in 2023, the unit said.

Meanwhile, the meteorology department said there will be heavy rain in the coming days, which can encourage the breeding of mosquitoes.

Sri Lanka had registered over 76,000 dengue cases last year, according to official data.

2023070534346

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana CS reviews arrangements for I-Day celebrations at Golconda Fort

    ‘Whether a resolution professional can be subject to prosecution under the...

    Centenary Tribute: How K. Asif got Bade Ghulam Ali Khan to...

    BJP leader Om Mathur’s statement leaves party workers in shock