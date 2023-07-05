Sri Lanka has reported a total of 50,264 dengue cases so far this year, the Healthy Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Ministry’s Epidemiology Unit said the highest number of cases was reported in Gampaha district, the second-most populous district in the island nation, reports Xinhua news agency.

The unit also identified 43 high-risk areas for dengue and is carrying out mosquito eradication campaigns.

A total of 31 dengue-related deaths have been reported so far in 2023, the unit said.

Meanwhile, the meteorology department said there will be heavy rain in the coming days, which can encourage the breeding of mosquitoes.

Sri Lanka had registered over 76,000 dengue cases last year, according to official data.

2023070534346