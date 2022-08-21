HEALTHSOUTH ASIAWORLD

Sri Lanka reports nearly 50,000 dengue cases in 2022

Sri Lanka reported nearly 50,000 cases of dengue in the first eight months of 2022, local media reported.

According to the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU), 49,941 people have been admitted to hospitals for dengue treatment in the past eight months.

Half the cases were reported from the Western province, comprising Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts, Xinhua news agency reported quoting NDCU.

Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) Chief Medical Officer Ruwan Wijemuni told journalists that 12,754 cases were reported from Colombo, 7,496 from Gampaha and 4,731 from Kalutara.

Wijemuni said they are facing multiple challenges in their annual mosquito control programmes as the CMC lacks funds to purchase chemicals and insecticides used to control the dengue mosquito population.

Reported cases of dengue usually increase between June and August and between November and January, Wijemuni said.

He said mosquito eradication campaigns are hampered by fuel shortages as well.

