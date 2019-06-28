Sri Lanka SC issues stay order on death sentence

Colombo, July 5 (IANS) Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court on Friday issued an interim order staying the implementation of the death sentence for convicted drug offenders until October 30.

The order was given after a Fundamental Rights petition was filed in the apex court against the move by President Maithripala Sirisena to execute four convicts on drug related charges, Colombo Gazette reported.

Sirisena said earlier that he ordered the execution of four convicts on death row over drug related offences, claiming it would end increasing addiction problems in the country.

While the President had confirmed signing the death warrants, no names were revealed and no details were shared about any scheduled executions or information on the cases.

According to Amnesty International, the lack of transparency makes it impossible to ascertain whether these prisoners have exhausted clemency appeals or if all safeguards are followed in their conviction or sentencing.

There was also no confirmation that whether these four prisoners, or their families, were alerted to their imminent execution.

The executions, if carried out, would be the first time Sri Lanka has implemented the death penalty since 1976.

–IANS

soni/bg