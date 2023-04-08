SOUTH ASIA

Sri Lanka sees increase in tourism earnings in first quarter

Amid the ongoing economic crisis, Sri Lanka has witnessed an increase from tourism earnings with around $530 million being received in the first three months of 2023, according to the latest data from the country’s central bank.

Sri Lanka earned $198.1 million in March, bringing tourism earnings in the first quarter to $529.8 million, the data showed.

In the first three months of 2022, Sri Lanka earned $482.3 million from tourism, reports Xinhua news agency.

A tourism official said earlier this month that Sri Lanka’s tourism industry is aiming to attract 2 million visitors in 2023, compared to the previous target of 1.5 million.

Tourism, one of Sri Lanka’s leading foreign exchange earners, suffered a setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as economic and political crises in the country.

20230408-152402

