SOUTH ASIA

Sri Lanka sees significant increase in remittances in 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lanka saw a significant increase in remittances so far this year with over $560 million sent back by migrant workers in March, Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara said on Friday.

Announcing the monthly remittances received, the Minister said it marked a 78.5 per cent increase from the inflows recorded in March 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.

Nanayakkara said remittances by migrant workers have increased remarkably this year.

The South Asian country got $437.5 million in remittances in January, and $407.4 million in February, Central Bank of Sri Lanka data showed.

Official figures for the 2021 and 2022 totals were $5.49 billion and $3.8 billion, respectively.

Migrant workers’ remittances are one of the main sources of foreign revenue for Sri Lanka.

20230407-144402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan bans Islamic party after violent protests

    Taliban eliminates IS-K hideout in Kabul after mosque attack

    Makers of ‘Agent’ announce the teaser release date of the Akhil...

    Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim retires from T20I cricket