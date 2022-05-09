SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Sri Lanka stops supplying gas for domestic use

Amid the ongoing economic crisis, Sri Lanka’s leading liquefied petroleum gas supplier Litro Gas Lanka Limited on Monday said that they are unable to supply gas to domestic consumers until new stocks arrive.

Litro Gas chairman Vijitha Herath said only industrial gas stocks are available at the moment and the company asked people not to wait in queues, reports Xinhua news agency.

Herath said that they expect to pay $7 million on Monday to import liquefied petroleum gas on Friday and Saturday.

Sri Lankans have been facing severe gas shortages for months and long queues to buy gas can be seen across the country.

Facing the worst economic crisis since independence, Sri Lankans have been facing shortages of many essential items, including food, medicine, fuel cooking gas, as well as hours-long power cuts.

