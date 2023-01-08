Sri Lanka and Thailand are set to hold the third round of negotiations on the free trade agreement between the two nations on January 9 and 10 in Colombo.

Twenty-six delegates from Thailand will attend the discussions, Sri Lankan President’s Media Division (PMD) said on Sunday.

The discussions will focus on topics including trade in goods, trade in services, investments, rules of origin, custom cooperation, trade facilitation and economic cooperation, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting the PMD.

According to the PMD, Sri Lanka in 2021 imported goods from Thailand worth 355 million US dollars and exported goods worth 59 million dollars to Thailand.

