SOUTH ASIA

Sri Lanka to conduct elephant census in 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lanka’s Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation Ministry has decided to conduct a new countrywide census on the elephant population in 2023, Parliament’s media unit said in a statement on Friday.

The decision was made at the first meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation held at the parliament complex, reports Xinhua news agency.

The need for a fresh elephant census has arisen as about 12 years have elapsed since the last census, the statement said.

A complete census of elephants will be conducted as part of a long-term program to reduce human-elephant conflict.

Lawmakers present at the meeting pointed out that elephant-human conflict has been worsening in the South Asian country, according to the statement.

It was revealed at the meeting that the existing 16 major elephant corridors in the country have been mostly blocked due to the illegal settlements of people.

The statement further said that obstacles blocking the elephant corridors would be removed as part of the effort to reduce the incidents of elephant-human conflict.

According to the WWF, the Sri Lankan elephant population has fallen almost 65 per cent since the turn of the 19th century.

Today, the elephant is protected under the Sri Lankan law and killing one carries the death penalty.

20221118-151803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amphitheater for PoJK polls all set under watchful barrel of an...

    As Pak remains focused on Af, its people fret over high...

    ‘Hefazat’s anarchy in the name of religion only to gain political...

    Ukraine war will slow down post-Covid recovery in South Asia: World...