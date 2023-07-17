INDIA

Sri Lanka to conduct full probe into deaths at govt hospitals

Sri Lankan Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella on Monday said he has appointed a five-member committee to conduct a full investigation into deaths that have occurred in government hospitals recently.

The deaths were alleged to have been caused by substandard medicine, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rambukwella told journalists here that the committee, headed by Chandima Jeewandara of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, comprised experts who have extensive knowledge and understanding of both medicine and nursing, as well as allergies.

The Minister added that the report given by this committee would be helpful in providing better health services to the people in the hospital system in the country.

