Sri Lanka to develop northern harbour

Colombo, Feb 9 (IANS) Sri Lanka’s cabinet has given approval to acquire a total of 50 acres of land to extend and develop the Kankesanthurai (KKS) harbour in the northernmost district of Jaffna, local media reported.

The decision follows a proposal submitted by the Minister of Ports and Shipping Johnston Fernando to acquire 15 acres of state land adjoining KKS harbour and a further 35 acres of private land subject to appropriate compensation under the country’s Land Acquisition Act, Xinhua reported on Saturday, citing Sri Lankan media.

KKS is a historic port in Sri Lanka and surrounded by many small industries including cement manufacturing, processing of agricultural products and fisheries.

The port was closed and neglected due to a 30-year civil war but the government plans to revive it in order to uplift the economic prospects of northern Sri Lanka.

–IANS

