SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Sri Lanka to hold all-party conference on economic situation

By NewsWire
0
0

An all-party conference in Sri Lanka will be held on March 23 to discuss the current economic situation in the South Asian country, local media reports said on Sunday citing the presidential secretariat.

The conference will be presided over by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and attended by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and figures from all political parties represented in Parliament, Xinhua news agency quoted the reports as saying.

The country has seen the national currency Sri Lankan rupee (LKR) devalued significantly against all major international currencies, in addition to fuel and gas shortages as well as daily electricity cuts.

The state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation on Friday increased the price of Octane 92 petrol by 77 LKR to 254 LKR per liter, that of Octane 95 petrol by 76 LKR to 283 LKR, and that of the auto diesel by 55 LKR to 176 LKR, according to the media reports.

20220313-153205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.