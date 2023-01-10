SOUTH ASIA

Sri Lanka to implement cost-reflective tariff for electricity

NewsWire
0
0

Amid the ongoing economic crisis, Sri Lanka’s cabinet of ministers has approved the implementation of a cost-reflective electricity tariff formula.

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera told journalists here that the cabinet also granted approval to amend the general policy guidelines for the electricity industry, reports Xinhua news agency.

The cost-reflective pricing will come into effect this month, he said.

Earlier, the Minister said the electricity tariff must be increased by around 65 per cent to ensure a continuous power supply this year.

Sri Lanka increased electricity tariffs in August 2022 as well.

The state-owned electricity producer and distributor Ceylon Electricity Board incurred a loss of over 150 billion LKR ($413 million) in 2022.

20230110-141202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lankan players’ willingness to learn will take the side a...

    Pakistan reports 492 new Covid cases, 5 more deaths

    My life is in danger, says Imran Khan

    Pak NSA complains about Biden’s cold shoulder to Imran Khan