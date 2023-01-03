SOUTH ASIA

Sri Lanka to import eggs amid domestic price war

The Sri Lankan government on Tuesday announced plans to import eggs in the wake of a “domestic price war”.

Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena told reporters that a proposal was put forward to the cabinet to import eggs, and the cabinet, which held a meeting on Monday, approved the proposal, reports Xinhua news agency.

Gunawardena said egg price is high at the market resulting in a shortage, and Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security Nalin Fernando has been given the approval for import.

In the meantime, Gunawardena said, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has also instructed the relevant authorities to take appropriate measures to control the prices.

