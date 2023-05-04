SOUTH ASIA

Amidst an increasing number of couples abandoning children in Sri Lanka, the island nations government has decided to introduce “baby boxes”, where parents who are unable or unwilling to raise their newborns can anonymously leave the infants for the state to take care of them.

The Department of Probation and Child Care Services has revealed that over 60 cases of parents abandoning children on the streets have been reported over the recent years and at least 80 children have been reportedly killed by desperate parents over the last six years due to various reasons.

Commissioner of the Department of Probation and Child Care Services N.I. Liyanage told the media that the decision to introduce the “baby boxes” was following an increasing number of incidents where parents have abandoned their newborn babies on streets and various other unsafe public places.

The Commissioner said that no legal action would taken against parents who wants to leave their infants in the “baby boxes”.

He also said that the Cabinet approval will be sought soon to amend laws which are to be implemented though the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs.

