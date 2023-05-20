SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Sri Lanka to investigate death of migrant worker in Singapore

NewsWire
0

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has initiated an investigation into the death of a migrant worker in Singapore, Minister of Labor and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara told media.

The Minister said on Saturday that a worker from Sri Lanka took her own life on May 19 by jumping from the eighth floor of the apartment complex where she was employed, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, P.G.G.S Yapa, deputy general manager of training at SLBFE, told media that all arrangements have been made to repatriate the deceased worker’s body back to Sri Lanka.

When a migrant worker dies, the heir or immediate relative of the deceased can apply for compensation from the SLBFE in accordance with the insurance policy agreed upon prior to their departure, Yapa said.

Migrant workers’ remittances are one of main sources of foreign exchange for Sri Lanka, with workers remitting more than $1.8 billion in the first four months of 2023.

