LIFESTYLESOUTH ASIA

Sri Lanka to raise duty-free allowance for migrant workers to encourage remittance

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lanka is set to increase duty-free allowances for migrant workers at the airport starting from May in order to encourage remittance, Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment, Manusha Nanayakkara said.

The increase will be based on the amount of money remitted by the workers, Nanayakkara added on Monday during a media briefing.

Under the new scheme, there will be five categories of concessions, Xinhua news agency reported.

For people having remitted $2,400-$4,799, $4,800-$7,199, $7,200-$11,999, $12,000-$23,999 and $24,000 or more, they will be eligible for an additional duty-free allowance of $600, $960, $1,440, $2,400, and $4,800, respectively, when shopping at the airport, according to the Minister.

The concessions will be available to anyone who has sent the mentioned amount of money through official channels to the country within a year, the Minister said.

He added that no tax will be charged on foreign worker remittances and money held in banks in the form of foreign exchange.

Migrant workers’ remittance is one of the main sources of foreign exchange for the South Asian country.

20230404-074402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sydney Sweeney named Tory Burch’s brand ambassador

    Chandigarh cop held for accepting bribe

    Kim Kardashian glows in neon bikini

    IIT-Madras student found hanging in hostel room