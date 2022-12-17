SOUTH ASIA

Sri Lanka to sell plots in Colombo Port City for bunkering: Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lanka is to sell four plots of land in Colombo Port City for an investor to establish a facility for bunkering, a Minister told journalists on Saturday.

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation, Nimal Siripala de Silva said that they have also called for expression of interest to start an aviation fuel storage facility.

The Minister added that providing fuel for ships and aircraft can play a big role in developing Sri Lanka’s economy, Xinhua news agency reported.

Colombo Port City can bring in more than $5 billion as foreign direct investment in the first five years of operation, he said.

He told the parliament earlier this week that the government will soon gazette laws that govern the port city.

Spanning 269 hectares of reclaimed land from the sea, the port city will comprise five different precincts, including the financial district, central park living, island living, the marina and international island.

20221217-195001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s tour of Bangladesh to begin with three ODIs, followed by...

    European Parliament to host ‘Afghan Women Days’

    Sri Lanka’s new cabinet of ministers sworn in

    5 killed, 65 injured as blast hits mosque in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif