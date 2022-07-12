The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) on Tuesday denied social media reports that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is currently staying in a private house belonging to Air Force Chief, Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana.

The SLAF said a video released by Ajith Dharmapala, a former police officer who claims to be the President of the International Organisation to Devoid Sri Lankan Police from Politics, claimed that the President is staying in a private house belonging to the Air Force Commander, the Daily Mirror reported.

The SLAF Spokesman Dushan Wijesinghe said that there is no truth behind the reports and it was a “propaganda” to tarnish the image of the SLAF and its Chief.

